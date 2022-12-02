Harry’s Hill At Sandown

Time to dig into the details for our obligatory Saturday handicap and the London National over three miles five furlongs looks a decent contest and with 11 runners currently declared, we can look for an each way option.

I have every one of the 17 runnings to work with on my database so here we go looking to see if past performances can point us in the direction of the winner, or at least one with a decent chance. 15 of the 17 winners (88%) finished in the first five last time out, and all of them completed, and if we use those stats as our opening gambit, we can lose five of these which makes life a lot easier.

We haven’t seen a winner priced over 14/1 which potentially loses one more, and lo and behold, we only have five horses to work with. Those are (for those interested), Quick Wave, Revels Hill, Gwencily Berbas, Eclair De Guye, and In Rem. Looking at their trainers next and none of them have won this race (sadly), but of the five, I would have to go for Revels Hill.

The seven-year-old ran a blinder over a woefully inadequate two miles five at Ascot last month when coming home a four-length second, and with that run likely to put him spot-on, this could be his to lose – though be warned, we all know I am a fan of trainer Harry Fry, so I may be looking through rose-tinted glasses.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Revels Hill 3.30pm Sandown