Nicholls Can Strike Again

Betting on races restricted to three-year-old fillies doesn’t sound that sensible but I note that five of the last 10 winners of this race were sent off at the head of the market, so perhaps its easier than I thought?

Obsessed With You will make sure that the Paul Nicholls trained Dixon Cove won’t get her own way at the head of affairs but she may not have the gears to cope with the French import who strolled home hard held on her British debut at Hereford.

That was a maiden hurdle so she needs to step up in Listed class but she looked the part and may turn out to be a decent purchase even with a price tag of 190,000 Euros.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dixon Cove 12.55pm Aintree