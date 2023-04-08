Has Henderson Got Another Decent Novice On His Hands?

One more for you just because it is a Bank Holiday, and although I will be watching the run of Angel’s Dream with interest in the 1.35pm at Huntingdon, it hard to see past Impose Toi in the same contest.

The winner of two bumpers in France at Saumur and Le Lion D’Angers, he was sold privately to J P McManus and started off over hurdles with a second at Ludlow when he pulled far too hard on his first start in nine months.

Sent off at a ridiculously short price (1/7) on his next start at Exeter but he didn’t let his backers worry for a moment when scoring by 16 lengths eased down, and with the likelihood he can keep on improving, Nicky Henderson may have another decent novice on his hands.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Impose Toi 1.35pm Huntingdon 11/8 William Hill