Get Into The Action At Kempton

Betting on unraced two-year-olds is never an exact science, least of all this early in the season, but word reaches me that the Archie Watson yard have a sharp one on their hands who goes by the name of Action Point.

A 45,000 Guineas purchase as a yearling the son of Blue Point is certainly bred to be a sprinter and is closely related to the likes of Kings Stand Stakes winner Bolshoi which suggests he will be a ball of speed, and with Hollie Doyle in the saddle I am hoping we will get a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Action Point 2.20pm Kempton 5/4 BetUk