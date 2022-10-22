Have A Small Bet On Petit

Sadly, I can remember backing Petit Tonnerre in the Jewson Hurdle here last April before he was pulled up a long way from home, but I refuse to believe that was his true running and will give him another chance this afternoon.

The winner of two of his three starts in France, he was bought by J P McManus for an undisclosed sum before winning on his debut for Jonjo O’Neill at Market Rasen, but he jumped badly here on his next start, making errors at the first and the fourth, after which his race was effectively over.

Put back in to handicap company, upped three furlongs, and sure to have been extensively schooled ever since, a mark of 138 looks pretty fair to me and if his jumping holds up (fingers crossed), he won’t be far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Petit Tonnerre 3.15pm Aintree 8/1 Paddy Power and Betfair