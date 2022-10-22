Cross Is On Fire In Barnsley – Official PDC Round-Up

Clinical Cross doubles 2022 title tally at PC27

Rob Cross claimed his second PDC title of the year at Players Championship 27 in Barnsley on Saturday, defeating Peter Wright 8-4 in the final.

Cross produced checkouts of 164, 160 and 143 in the final to overcome World Champion Wright to make it two triumphs in four Players Championship events, following up August’s Players Championship 24 win.

A gripping final saw Wright take an early 3-2 lead, but an exhibition of finishing from Cross saw him pin 50% of his attempts at the outer ring to take the game away from the world number one.

“It’s funny because I was saying to my manager recently that I felt the only part of my game that’s been missing of late has been my big finishing,” said Cross.

“In the semi-finals I had to be at my best to get past Callan Rydz; he’s got a lot of bottle.

“I’m enjoying spending time with my family, which is important. When the balance is right I can be dangerous.

“Going forward, I think there’s no limit to where I can go.”

Cross’ day began with victory over Jason Lowe, before back-to-back ton-plus averages came in wins over Danny Baggish and Brendan Dolan.

The former World Champion saw off George Killington to reach the quarter-finals, where he defeated Stephen Bunting 6-2.

His finest performance of the day came in his 7-5 semi-final victory over Callan Rydz, where a 110.9 average saw him through to the final.

Meanwhile, Wright continued his strong form with a trio of ton-plus averages in reaching his first Players Championship final since April.

Wright’s semi-final opponent Ryan Meikle enjoyed a first ever run to the last four of a PDC ranking event.

This week’s ProTour action concludes with Players Championship 28 on Sunday in Barnsley.

Live action will be broadcast across two streams on PDCTV.

2022 Players Championship 27

Saturday October 22, Barnsley Metrodome

Last 16

Callan Rydz 6-2 Richie Burnett

Alan Soutar 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Rob Cross 6-4 George Killington

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Joe Murnan

Jose de Sousa 6-3 Danny van Trijp

Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock

Gary Anderson 6-2 Chris Dobey

Ryan Meikle 6-3 Martin Lukeman



Quarter-Finals

Callan Rydz 6-1 Alan Soutar

Rob Cross 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Peter Wright 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Ryan Meikle 6-4 Gary Anderson



Semi-Finals

Rob Cross 7-5 Callan Rydz

Peter Wright 7-2 Ryan Meikle



Final

Rob Cross 8-4 Peter Wright