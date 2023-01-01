He Has The Power

Not long to wait for my second suggestion when Resilient Power runs in the 2.30pm for trainer Alice Haynes.

A winner last time out at Wolverhampton when running on over the seven furlongs, that was his second start after being gelded, and there may be even more improvement to come.

An added 4lb form the handicapper seems fair enough, but more importantly the added furlong may see him in an even better light, and if that is the case, a second victory seems possible though the unexposed Bluefalgflyinghigh is a worrying opponent.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Resilient Power 2.30pm Chelmsford 100/30 Bet365 and William Hill