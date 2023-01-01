Hello Hello Hello – McEntee Entry May Nick This One

Poor stuff at this time of year I am sorry to say and although I will look for winners as always, I am convinced that the form holds up a lot less at the lower levels with a lack of consistency among the majority of the contestants.

This afternoon I have focussed on the all-weather at Chelmsford where I like the chances of Bobby On The Beat in the 2.00pm for starters.

Trained by Phil McEntee, who string are in great form with a 38% strike rate in the last two weeks which is remarkable for a relatively small stable, with the son of Bobby’s Kitten contributing last week with a success at Lingfield. He only got up at the last moment that day and will need luck in running here to do the same, but the booking of Hollie Doyle to ride catches the eye and a 5lb penalty may not stop a follow-up success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bobby On The Beat 2.00pm Chelmsford 100/30 Bet365