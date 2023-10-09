Heart Before Head At Sedgefield

It hasn’t exactly gone unnoticed with me or certain trainers I could mention that we are getting more and more Irish raiders mid-week, and today is no exception with Brucio an interesting one ahead of the Sedgefield bumper, but I will still be siding with the unraced Listenytoyourheart, who is allegedly pretty smart.

The daughter of Getaway out of a presenting mare is certainly bred for the winter game, and with Dan Skelton sending a solitary raider North and Harry Skelton having just the one ride, you would have to think she has a sporting chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Listenytoyourheart 5.45pm Sedgefield 9/2 William Hill