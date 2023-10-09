Appleby Colt Looks All Set To Break His Duck

There has been a bit of fallout over other journalists thoughts regarding the returns from the Godolphin juveniles this season but all I can add is that I have struggled all year to get the Charlie Appleby horses right – when they start winning and I back them they stop winning, but what can you do when the man clearly has the ability and the questions are only about the ammunition?

I rather doubt that Age Of Baroque will go on to win any classics, but he did run a race full of promise when third at Kempton on his only run to date, and he returns to the same course and distance looking to win for the first time, with William Buick keeping the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Age Of Baroque 4.52pm Kempton 5/4 Bet365 and William Hill