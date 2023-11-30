Hello Sailor?

Once more into the breach we go dear friends as I am 100% convinced that Ahoy Senor will win another big race some day, and I am frightened it will be when I don’t tip him or back him – we all know that feeling, right?

Lucinda Russell has put on a brace face since he was pulled up at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall after making a couple of errors but we all know that on his day he is a class act.

He does have to carry top-weight here which must be why he is as big a price as he is (18/1 as I write), but if he can get into a rhythm I doubt they travel this far south without good reason, and a place would pay for the weekends beers if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ahoy Senor 2.50pm Newbury 16/1 Betfred