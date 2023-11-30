Rock On Harry

All eyes here will be on both the amazing Constitution Hill and the naughty but talented Shishkin, but one is too short and the other comes with risks attached, so I prefer to speculate elsewhere. Coastal Rock will be the poor beast carrying the added weight of my pound coin as Harry Fry sends the once raced bumper fourth over hurdles for the first time in the 12.10pm where I am hoping for better things.

Well supported at Wincanton when sent off the 9/4 joint second favourite in April, he was beaten eight lengths at the line when looking as if the experience would do him the world of good. Related to numerous French winners both on the Flat and over jumps, he is a work in progress who has a bright future ahead of him, though a win first time out this season is certainly not beyond his abilities with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coastal Rock 12.10pm Newcastle MEETING ABANDONED