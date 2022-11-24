Henderson Supporters Could Be On A High

Sometimes in this game you hear things and you feel you have to follow them up – some go the way you want them to, and most go awry but you cannot unhear something, and I was told last year that there was every chance that Constitution Hill and Jonbon may not even be the best novices in the Nicky Henderson yard.

That prediction has obviously fallen a bit flat with the successful exploits of both of them at the highest level, but if Walking On Air was ever discussed in the same breath then he has to be well-handicapped off a mark of 132 for his handicap debut here.

Second in his one bumper in March 2021, he won over hurdles here at Newbury in January this year with ease, but made a catalogue of errors at Newbury before being pulled up in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle. Sure to have been well schooled since, I refuse to believe he’s is only a handicapper, and if he is slick over his hurdles then he will take all the beating here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Walking On Air 1.55pm Newbury 7/2 Coral and Ladbrokes