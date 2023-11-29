Hermes Can Deliver

Trainer Paul Nicholls has never made any secret of his high regard for Hermes Allen or the fact that he is expected to make up into a better chaser, and if both opinions are correct then surely the 1.50pm at Newbury this afternoon is his to lose?

Already high-class over hurdles with wins at Stratford, Cheltenham, and here at Newbury, he followed those with a sixth in the Ballymore Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and a third in the Mersey Hurdle at Aintree, and a repeat of either over the larger obstacles may well be more than enough.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hermes Allen 1.50pm Newbury 2/1 most bookmakers