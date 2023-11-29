Get The Abbey Habit

Bective Abbey cost new connections £150,000 after winning his one and only point-to-point at Tyrella by five lengths, though her will need to take another step forward as the form of that contest doesn’t exactly look out of the top drawer.

Get The AbbeyTo be fair to the son of Mahler he could only beat them as easily as he did, and with a move to Nicky Henderson’s expected to bring about plenty of improvement he looks an exciting prospect and is sensibly started off over a trip that should suit him ideally.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bective Abbey 12.50pm Doncaster RACE ABANDONED