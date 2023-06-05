Hills Alive To His Chances At Kempton

It looks a sensible move to stick with the Kempton evening meeting this Wednesday and the first horse I like the look of is the Charlie Hills trained Ibn Aldar in the apprentice handicap that starts the card at 5.15pm.

A winner over seven furlongs at Lingfield as a two-year-old in 2021, he missed last season completely but was gelded in October and returned with a fairly comfortable success back at Lingfield last month when running on strongly over six furlongs.

He has been out up 5lb for that win but I am a firm believer that horses often improve for their first start after the dreaded operation, and if that is the case he may well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ibn Aldar 5.15pm Kempton 4/1 BetUK