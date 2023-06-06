Bobby Dazzler For Charlie Appleby

I have been pretty wary of backing the Charlie Appleby horses in recent weeks with more than the odd favourite being turned over from the yard, but word in Newmarket has it that the unraced Dazzling Star has been living up to her name on the home gallops.

A daughter of Blue Point, who won 11 races for the stable including four at Group One level over five or six furlongs, she is certainly bred for the part, and in all honestly she is being started off at a sensible level though I suspect better races will come along pretty shortly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dazzling Star 5.50pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365