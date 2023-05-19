Hit The Heights At Newmarket

A competitive handicap to go to work with next and one where the stats will hopefully give us some kind of a shortlist. Looking to stick a line through a few, we are yet to see a winner rated lower than 77, and only one finished outside the first eight home on their previous start – but that seems it I am sorry to say, so I will have to head back to the formbook and work for a living.

With the majority of these taking a step up in class/leap of faith it may prove profitable to side with Washington Heights, second to Shaquille here on soft going last time out, but likely to be far better suited by the drying surface here.

His sole win was on good to firm at Catterick last season, and with his conqueror last time entered up in Listed and Group One company, and the third sent off favourite on the day but another two lengths back (in receipt of 6lb), he looks a solid each way call at odds around the 8/1 mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Washington Heights 2.40pm Newmarket 8/1 most bookmakers