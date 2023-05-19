Its Game On In This Competitive Handicap

Wall Game was as green as grass despite it being his third start when second at Wolverhampton, and connections clearly feel he is well handicapped off a mark of 77 to send him here as opposed to sticking with novices and maidens.

He did run on well after getting the hang of things over this trip last time, and if that means the penny has dropped, we could see a really good effort at a double figure price this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wall Game 3.15pm Newmarket 16/1 most bookmakers