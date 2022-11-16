Hobbs Horses Are In Good Form

Off to Chepstow for my first suggestion this Friday when I note that the last three runnings of the 3.30pm have gone to five and six year olds. That fact immediately drew my attention to the Philip Hobbs trained Iberio, a five-year-old son of Kamsin who came home a distant second on his return at Worcester last month.

That form may not be as bad as it looks with the winner a rapidly improving sort who was well-handicapped, and with that run under his belt, he should be cherry-ripe this afternoon, and add to the stable’s recent winners.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Iberio 3.30pm Chepstow 7/2 most bookmakers