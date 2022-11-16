Can Gloucester Win In Middlesex

On to the all-weather for my second selection whenI like the each way chances of Gloucestershire who has his second start in the UK since returning from America where he ran for trainer Todd Pletcher, including a success at Gulfstream Park.

Third over an inadequate ten furlongs at Salisbury in late September, that was his first starts since being gelded, and if he improves for the run as many of them do, he should be able to figure in the finish this evening and add to his two wins from two starts on the all-weather record.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gloucestershire 7.15pm Kempton 13/2 Bet365