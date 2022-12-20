Honeyball Stable Are Hopefully On Fire

This is my chance to wish you all a very merry Christmas as racing takes a mini-break between now and Boxing Day – sorry but I won’t be messing about with the racing from the Middle-East where I am pretty convinced I would struggle to name a horse let alone find a winner!

The first at Ffos Las looks a really interesting contest with plenty of runners and a lot with promise for the future, but although I will be keeping an eye on the Henderson trio of Ballyhigh, Propelled, and The Brew Master (very interesting by the way), beauty is as beauty does and I will be backing Firestream who represents the Anthony Honeyball stable with Aidan Coleman in the saddle.

A bumper winner at Exeter, he made his hurdling debut at Chepstow when strolling clear to win by over 20 lengths. He does have to give weight to the majority of these for that success but we know he is fit, we know he can hurdle, and we know he has a winning mentality – all good news and making him well worth an each-way bet in my opinion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Firestream 12.40pm Ffos Las 2/1 Bet365