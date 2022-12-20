A Newsworthy Selection At Ayr

Meanwhile, I will also risk a small each way bet on point-to-point winner Choosethenews, though I admit we have to take his fitness on trust after just the one run back in late April where he strolled home by 25 lengths hard held at Garthorpe.

The runner-up that day has won twice since including a novice chase at Sedgefield, giving the form a better look about it, and with the yards horses running well without winning, the five-year-old could put in a big run here, though I suspect he will be sent over fences sooner rather than later.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Choosethnews 2.30pm Ayr 8/1 Bet365