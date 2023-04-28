Hong Kong All Set To Dominate On Home Turf At Sha Tin Sunday Morning

Sadly I have not travelled to Hong Kong this week thanks to workload issues but I know in advance that they will, as always, put on a show.

As regular readers will know I am a big fan of the Hong Kong Jockey Club and there ability to run proceedings so smoothly, though as we all know, the fact that they have a “Tote” style monopoly does give them the finances that British racing can only dream of. Despite a 10 race card, common sense suggests I focus on the three Group One contests which I have briefly summarised below for anyone thinking of getting up bright and early Sunday morning to tune in.

Chairman’s Sprint Prize 7.50am Sunday

Faming Rib has travelled over for Hugo Palmer as they look to extend their operation abroad for the higher prize money, but it would be a shock to me if his 11th at Meydan in the Al Qooz sprint in March proved anywhere near good enough to win this. He may pick up some of the prize money (over £42,000 for finishing sixth), but this really ought to fall the way of Lucky Sweynesse, who has won his last four starts including when seeing off Wellington by a comfortable length when heavily odds-on earlier in the month. He is hard to oppose, with Japanese raider Aguri an interesting alternative dropping back to this trip.

FWD Champions Mile 9.00am Sunday

My Oberon used to be trained by William Haggas, but is now in the hands of Annabel Neasham in Australia and was last seen coming home second to Mr Brightside at Randwick in the Group One Doncaster Mile on heavy ground on the first of the month. He has own in better ground but it would be the shock of a lifetime were he to prove capable of seeing off Golden Sixty here. Rated one of the top horses in the World at present, he can give his supporters a worrying time by only ever arriving very late on the scene, but he has won 24 of his 28 starts and over £13 million in prize money, so he must be doing something right! California Sparkle did beat him in December and looks his biggest rival, but this really ought to be about one horse as they flash over the line.

FWD QEII Cup 9.40am Sunday

There may only be the seven runners for this mile and a quarter showpiece but it looks a tricky one to solve – and one where we may even provide the winner. William Haggas is yet to saddle a winning in Hong Kong, but he has a solid chance here with Dubai Honour, the winner of both races in Australia since sent globetrotting, and seemingly on the upgrade at the age of five. He will need to do more to take this, and I may be seeing through patriotic glasses, with both locally trained and Japanese rivals to take care of. Romantic Warrior won this last year for local trainer CS (Danny) Shum, and has only been put in his place this year so far by Golden Sixty. He may find this company easier to deal with, though I will be keeping an eye on all the Japanese raiders who arrive with strength in depth.