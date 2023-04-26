Old Age No Issue In Ireland

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
39
Once again the better racing is over the sea in Ireland at Punchestown and if the form book is to be believed, you have to wonder why Sire Du Berlais trades at 7/1 after winning the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham when third placed Teahupoo is as short as 11/4?

The 11 year-old followed up at Aintree which is an easier track proving he has speed as well as stamina to call upon and although I am not overly keen on backing horses of his age, he seems to be at his peak for some reason, and ought to prove difficult to keep out of the frame with the classy Monkfish my idea of his biggest danger. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sire Du Berlais 5.25pm Punchestown 6/1 Paddy Power and Betfair

