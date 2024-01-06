Hopefully Regatta Won’t Draw A Blanc?

I was sorely tempted by 14 year old Shantou Flyer in the Hunter chase at Taunton but I am going to take a risk on the eight years younger Regatta De Blanc each way as she makes her debut under rules at 3.30pm. Trained and ridden by Will Biddick, she has raced three times in point-to-points, winning them all at Larkhill by 29 lengths, a head, and nine lengths last time out in November, and although stepped up in company on paper at least, she may well have a big future ahead of her at this game.

They are a professional outfit without a doubt so she will not be lacking in fitness or schooling, and getting over a stone from her elder male opponents, that may just tip the balance in her favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Regatta De Blanc 3.30pm Taunton 3/1 most bookmakers