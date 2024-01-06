Tutti Looks Frutti At Taunton

Amazingly I can see the sun shining from my window for the first time in ages and as I write, there are no inspections planned at any of the Monday meetings which makes a pleasant change. I will start off at Taunton in the maiden hurdle at 1.25pm where we may see a right old battle between two ex-French horses now in the hands of our top trainers.

Joyeuse is the dark horse here for Nicky Henderson having won her only start in a bumper at Paray-Le-Monial and with the runner-up winning twice since the from looks above average. She is a three-part sister to Champion Hurdle winner Epatante and looks a very exciting prospect, but experience counts and I narrowly prefer Tutti Quanti this afternoon.

Paul Nicholl’s gelding was second on his only start at Senonnes-Pouance to the highly regarded Kit Raffles, who has also won over fences since and that one race of experience, and the fact that he gets 6lb from his main rival may see him come out on top today, in a race I will be watching very carefully for future reference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tutti Quanti 1.25pm Taunton 100/30 Bet365