Hopefully She Is Faster Than Her Name?

We were certainly spoiled by Royal Ascot looking at the quality of the racing today, but at least we can get back to cherry picking the races and more winners (and profits) for us all. Windsor looks the best meeting of the day to me, and word reaches me on the racing grapevine that the Richard Hannon team think they have a decent sort on their hands in Standput.

A daughter of Cotai Glory out of a Refuse To Bend mare and a half-sister to six winners over trips from five furlongs to a mile, there is plenty of speed there and if her inexperience doesn’t let her down, a big run is very much expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Standput 6.05pm Windsor 6/1 Bet365 and William Hill