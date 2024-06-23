Star Shining Bright

Star Runner looks a typical Andrew Balding sort and ran better than I expected when second on his first start of the season at Chelmsford, running on well over the mile to be beaten two lengths at the line.

That was not only his first start in nine months but also his first since being gelded, and if he improves at all, then a mark of 75 may see him winning a handicap at the first attempt, with the in-form Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Star Runner 8.40pm Windsor 15/8 most bookmakers