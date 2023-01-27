Huge Money Up For Grabs With The Tote This Weekend with £250,000 Guaranteed in the Placepot Kitty At Cheltenham

WOW! There is plenty of potential for one of you lucky readers got get rich this weekend if you pick the right horses, with the World Pool from Kenilworth in South Africa (the first of the year) expected to attract millions in to the pot from all the various betting jurisdictions, though unless you follow the sport over there in great details I suggest you do a single line via a lucky pin – and hope for the best (by the way, race cards for Kenilworth will be available on the Tote website from 5.00pm today (Friday).

Meanwhile, back home there are some series guarantees in the Placepots (see below) with Cheltenham the biggest (a quarter of a million guaranteed), as well as the Scoop Six from Cheltenham and Doncaster, so it really is time to get your thinking caps on and see what you can come up with.

If I knew all the winners for the Scoop 6 I would not be sat here, but what I can suggest is you sort out your “bankers” in as many races as you are happy with – that gives you a bit of freedom to have a couple in some of the tougher contests without your permutations getting too big for your budget.

Placepot advice – remember that pool is there to be split – go for all the jollies and you may well succeed – but you will be sharing with hundreds of others that way, so maybe see if you can find a race where you think the favourite won’t make the frame? You could get it hopelessly wrong that way, but if you are right, plenty will fall by the wayside and if you do then go on to fill the other places, you are likely to get a far bigger piece of that tasty pie.

Best of luck from everyone here at the Daily Sport….

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Doncaster £100,000

Saturday – Cheltenham £250,000

Sunday – Fontwell £100,000

Scoop6

The win fund was won by 6 players last week, each winning £35,800. These players each get a shot at a £75,848 bonus in the 1.50 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Premier Handicap Chase

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Cheltenham – 2m4f Paddy Power Premier Handicap Chase, 17 declared

2.40 Doncaster – 3m Grd2 River Don Nov Hurdle, 10 declared

3.15 Doncaster – 3m Sky Bet Premier Handicap Chase, 12 declared

3.35 Cheltenham – 2m4f Grd2 Nov Hurdle, 12 declared

3.50 Doncaster – 3m Cl4 Hcap Chase, 12 declared

4.10 Cheltenham – 2m1f Cl2 Hcap Hurdle, 16 declared

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Cheltenham: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35

Doncaster: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15

