MARIE BUCHAN… CONTROVERSIAL OUTSPOKEN MOTHER OF 8’S WEEKLY COLUMN- COSMETICS

Well we have all heard of ‘Cosmetics’ this can mean one of several things makeup, filler, botox, surgery etc

I have two very close friends in the cosmetic surgery field, Kornelia and Dr Ali, two great professional people that know what they are doing.

There may be women and even men who lack confidence in how they look, I have seen it many times where its been caused by an abusive relationship and their confidence has all gone. Male or female, we all care how we look even down to the colour of our hair

We can all see its so easy to book a flight to Turkey and get our teeth done or breasts done, its becoming so cheap everyone is doing it.

Maybe you are someone who does not believe in cosmetics, but I’m sure one day you will want to try it to give yourself a much needed pick me up.

I have had my lips done, yes I am the mom of 8, but these days it’s so cheap so why not have it done, I don’t do it for anyone but myself. I get a lot of hate and online abuse for it, but you know these abusers are secretly thinking about having it done too.

No matter what our age is, we all wish we looked a little different to the eyes of others, its not something to be ashamed of, its just now that we can so easily change things big or small, why shouldn’t we?

We all hate getting older as the years pass by, so we all try to stop the ageing process any way we can.

People use creams that they believe will stop the ageing process, but most now turn to cosmetic surgery, the quick fix.

Katie Price at the KSI vs FaZe Temperrr MF Cruiserweight Title Fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 14, 2023 in London, England. (pic copywrite Jules Annan)

Many people look down on people like Katie Price. She has had so much cosmetic work done that I hear most say she has ruined herself but I would do the same if I was her.

Frown upon it if you want … but deep inside you want to try it.

Marie Buchan