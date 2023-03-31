I Have Seen The Light….

Arclight is another who I think will be better over further in the very near future, but for now there is no reason to think that Nicky Henderson’s mare canty get back to winning ways after coming home second at Doncaster in January following successes at Doncaster and Kempton in lesser events.

She returns to lesser grade here and a mark of 119 seems fair enough in a race which should be run to suit with plenty of early pace to attack from, and in a big field she may well reward each way backers like myself.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Arclight 3.00pm Ascot 15/2 most bookmakers