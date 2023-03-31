Step Up In Trip For Gamaret May Pay Dividends

Meanwhile, Ascot put on a decent card for a Sunday over jumps, and I will be opening the wallet for a bet on Gamaret in the 2.25pm when the step up in trip is almost certainly going to see a much-improved performance.

A winner at Newbury in December he looked one-paced when a well beaten second at Sandown last month, suggesting he may be more about stamina than speed.

Top-weight is the worry this afternoon, but I still expect a big run with a place the very least assuming he gets round in one piece.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gamaret 2.25pm Ascot 11/4 Bet365