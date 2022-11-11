I Know – But Does He?

Another day, another Cheltenham as the three days draws to a close with some intriguing contests and top-quality horses as always.

The Jewson Handicap Chase at 2.20pm could be one of the races of the day, and although I can see why Fantastikas is sitting at the head of the betting, I prefer the chances of Does He Know, who can be forgiven his fall at the first at Kelso when he took a nudge going in to the fence.

If we ignore that run (which wasn’t), you will see that he goes well fresh after a good break, and with only six runs over fences to his name I suspect there may be a lot more to come from Kim Bailey’s lightly raced seven-year-old.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Does He Know 2.20pm Cheltenham 5/1 Paddy Power, William Hill, and Betfair