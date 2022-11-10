Midweek 5 Minutes with JAModel

Today Sport Readers we catch up with SEXY BLONDE JAmodel and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1 – What name would you like us to refer to you as – JAmodel

Q2 – Where are you from – I’m originally from Bolton, I was born there and lived there until I was approximately 19 years old. From there I moved to Lytham, St Annes and stayed there until 2021. I now live in Congleton – Cheshire and I don’t plan on moving away any time soon.

Q3 – Age? I am 33 years old and was born in November 1989.

Q4 – Do you have any tattoos’ and if so how may hours have you put into them? I have many tattoo’s, I have a small butterfly between my shoulder blades, half a leg sleeve which travels to my toes, half an arm sleeve which still needs some work to complete it, my ribs are tattoo’d (they hurt like hell), my stomach is tattoo’d and so are my wrists. I have no idea how many hours in total have been put in to then all, but I did start having tattoos at 17 years old and I am now not far off 33 years old. They hurt so much more as you get older too, so once my arm is complete I think that will be all of them for me

Q5 – Ay piercings? Not really. I have my ears pierced and my nose, I previously had my belly button pierced but that’s healed up now. I had my daith pierced a few years ago but I caught it, my ear swelled and looked like a mushroom so I have never wanted it redone.

Q6 – How did you get started in the modelling industry? I was on the school run with my children when I got stopped by a photographer who passed me business card and asked me to contact him. I didn’t know at the time that he was a photographer as I just put the business card in my pocket and made my way back home with my children. When I realised I spoke to the man and we made arrangements to shoot, incase really nervous too until I saw the returned images. From there I have been published in America, Canada and the UK so I don’t think I’ve done too bad.

Q7 – How long have you been in the business? – I have been in the business now for roughly 8 years I reckon.

Q8 – what are some of your previous projects? I work a lot of lingerie more than anything, however I recently did a shoot for miss wet and wild UK, it was in a freezing cold lake by a waterfall. The scenery was beautiful but my days it was cold in that water . The hardest part of the shoot was looking warm in such bad weather conditions, we pulled it off though.

Q9 – Do you have any upcoming projects? At the moment I am focusing on my career in the care sector but I am always available for projects as and when. I recently did a charity shoot with Miss Mi Amor, a clothing designer, it was all in aid of the smile train charity for babies born with cleft pallets.

Q10 – What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a wide range of music and don’t really have a preference, however at the moment I am obsessed with lady gaga – always remember us this way, as I recently got married and this was our first dance. I like a lot of dance music though too. My music taste is very varied. Imagine dragons are fantastic

Q11 – Do you have any hobbies? – I make my own wax melts so that would go down as one if my hobbies, me and my husband both work so my main hobby is spending time with him when we are both off, we never really plan major things but we do enjoy going for nice food and drinks.

Q12 – Are you into video games? NOooooo! I literally cannot stand those people that spend all their lives sat playing computer games, like, really your an adult? Go and adult!

Q13 – Favourite sports and favourite sports person – when in was younger I used to do gymnastics, so this has always been my favourite sport, however I wouldn’t like to chose a favourite gymnast as they’re are so many fantastic ones out there.

Q14 – Favourite type of movie and all time favourite movie? I absolutely love musicals I grew up watching calamity Jane, and even now I know it word for word, but my all tike favourite movie has to be mamma Mia. I love singing along, even though I cannot sing.

Q15 – Favourite type of food and favourite meal? – My favourite type of food is tapas, I love Spanish food, but anyone who knows me will all say my favourite food is Chinese takeaway. I love both but if I had to chose it would be a good tapas there’s so many dishes that are all different and you just eat bits of each one delicious! Potato braves are my favourite tapas dish

Q16 – Favourite alcoholic drink? I used to drink rose wine, but now I’m white partial to a glass of red, it has to be a decent red though. I am not really a spirit drinker, but I do like Bacardi with diet coke.

Q17- Your no1 inspiration in life? My inspiration in life is to do what makes me happy, I am a mum, a step mother and a wife, so as long as they all know that everything I do is for then I know I have done something right. My only goal in life is to make the people around me proud of me.

Q18 – Measurements? I am a size 6-8, 33B chest and a size 5-6 in shoe

Q19 – Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve had sex? Erm, I’m not exactly adventurous in that way, I believe that a sex life should be private, but just for the fans I’d have to say in a field, that was because at the time we were living with my elderly grandmother so getting a bit was not exactly easy. That was also a long time ago.

Q20 – Do you prefer to make love or f**k? 100% make love, I like to feel the intimacy and be made to feel special.

Q21 – Favourite sexual position? Hahahaha I hope my family are not reading this, but definitely doggy. Missionary is sometimes a bit boring but that’s when I feel it is more intimate, doggy we can just, well you know….

Q22- Any interesting or unusual facts about you? Yes, when in was little I broke my elbow, it was life threatening as I had crushed my main artery, the surgeons managed to save my life but sadly my arm is still very bent as the main focus was on my life being saved.

Q23 – What are your social media accounts? – You can find me on Instagram, the_official_jamodel, I do have Facebook but that’s for friends and family.