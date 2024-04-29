I Like Pixie A Lot

Yarmouth are our first port of call this Tuesday and I am hoping for a big run from the Sir Michael Stoute trained Red Pixie, though I would be far happier if the stable were in better form. A once-raced daughter of Kingman, she was given an easy time as a juvenile with the summer off before a fourth on the all-weather at Kempton in early November, beaten just a length and a half at the line after ducking away at the start before mounting a challenge, and weakening close home.

She should be better over a mile in time but has enough speed to compete over this trip, assuming she is sharper than some from the stable have looked in recent days.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each way Red Pixie 3.15pm Yarmouth 6/1 most bookmakers