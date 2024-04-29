Channon Cannon Looks Speedy

Caribbean Wind took a very keen hold on her debut at Wolverhampton earlier in the month and did better than I expected to come home in second behind Sweet Carolina, after running out of steam close home.

She should settle a lot better in the 3.00pm this afternoon with that run under her belt, and if that is the case she isn’t being overfaced in this company.

The betting could be a good guide to her chances, but the Jack Channon yard will be expecting a winning run this afternoon, and who am I to argue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Caribbean Wind 3.00pm Brighton 2/1 Bet365