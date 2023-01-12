If You Know, You Know

We may only have the seven runners for this novice event, but every one of them won last time out, with three of them unbeaten this season. Givega is a horse I like a lot and he has rewarded those thoughts with wins at Lingfield and Fontwell, but this looks a step up in class and he needs to prove he is up to it.

Knowsley Road heads the market at 3/1 as I write, and correctly so after the Nicholls six-year-old scored at Chepstow in both November and December, the latest when making all for a five-length success. He needs to improve again to take this, but with the yard in great form he does look the most sensible option.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Knowsley Road 2.25pm Warwick 9/2 Bet Victor, Betfred, Coral, Betty and Ladbrokes