I’ll be Having A Lump On The Thomas Gelding.

Wincanton rarely if ever put on a bad days racing and today is no exception with some pretty competitive stuff. The opener over two miles looks as good as any race today and I am going to take the chance that Lump Sum still has a ton of improvement to come.

Sam Thomas’ five-year-old won very easily on his hurdling bow at Ffos Las by 10 lengths despite some pretty awful hurdling, but we can be confident he will have been well schooled since that effort, and we can expect to see better now despite having to give 7lb to all bar Afta Party here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lump Sum 12.45pm Wincanton 4/6 most bookmakers