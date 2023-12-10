Twiston-Davies Runner is Lightning Quick

Nigel Twiston-Davies continues to have his string going well with plenty of recent winners, with Lightning Flash one of the most impressive when the son of Mount Nelson quicken up in the style of a decent horse to win on his debut at Ludlow last month.

He has a 7lb penalty to carry for that this afternoon, but jockey James Turner claims all of those back from the saddle which all look part of a master plan, and if that assumption is correct, then he may well follow up with a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lightning Flash 3.45pm Wincanton 11/4 most bookmakers