I’m The King Of The Castle

The drop back to a mile isn’t guaranteed to be perfect for King’s Castle but he was so impressive last time out over two furlongs further that he may be worth the risk. He clearly gets on well with Taryn Langley who rides him again this afternoon, and with the uphill finish at Sandown making the mile that touch more testing, she may be able to steer him home despite the added 5lb from the dreaded handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way King’s Castle 5.08pm Sandown 5/1 William Hill