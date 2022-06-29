Keep An Eye On The Betting – And Stay Alert

Sandown is the place to be this afternoon with numerous Listed races on their card and the big question on everybody’s lips has to be – has Sir Mark Prescott got Alerta Roja 100% ahead of her long awaited return in the Marathon over two miles at 2.20pm.

She hasn’t been seen in anger since October last year and it seems fair to say the stable have hardly been firing on all cylinders, but she is the class act in this field and may well have even more improvement to come this season as a four-year-old. Her form last season included a second to Stradivarius in the Group Two Doncaster Cup and a repeat of anything near to that form may well be enough today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alerta Roja 2.20pm Sandown 100/30 Skybet