Improving Chaser Has Every Chance

I have never really worked out why there are so many all-weather meetings in the build up to the launch of the Flat season “proper” on the turf, as it seems to temper the excitement a little, but we have two in the UK today, the same amount as those over the jumps – shame.

I plan to start off at Market Rasen when Grandads Cottage looks all set to go well in the 2.35pm under Sean Bowen after a winning debut over fences at Wetherby was followed by a length second at Fontwell.

He can get a little detached early on which makes he decision to run at the Sussex track all the stranger as you need to keep better tabs on the figure of eight circuit, but Market Rasen should see him in a far better light, and he is entitled to improve again on just his third start over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grandads Cottage 2.35pm Market Rasen 6/4 Bet365