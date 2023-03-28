Del Boy’s Favourite Horse?

It appears that Jack Tudor has stepped up to the plate at the David Pipe yard following the retirement of Tom Scudamore, and he rides a very interesting newcomer for the yard in the opener at Taunton in the shape of Only Fools, the winner of his last two starts on the Flat at Le Lion’D’Angers and Craon in the French provinces.

She looks potentially very well bought at 13,000 Euros if she can transfer her abilities to hurdles, and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of her chances here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Only Fools 1.30pm Taunton 11/1 most bookmakers