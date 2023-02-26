Improving Haggas Gelding Looks The One At Southwell

Gone are the days when Southwell was seen as the lowest grade of all-weather racing and since they changed to a Tapeta surface the quality on show is there for all to see. The mile and three furlong handicap tonight at 6.30pm is a case in point, with some decent looking animals going into battle.

Early betting narrowly favours the Charlie Johnston trained French Invasion, unbeaten after two starts at Kempton and Lingfield and an obvious player here on his handicap debut. A mark of 86 seems fair enough, but he will need to improve again if he wants to give 8lb to the William Haggas trained Ramensky who went into my little black book after getting off the mark in a Lingfield novice on his first start after a gelding operation. Allowed to race near the rear of the field until asked for an effort, he quickened up in the style of a decent sort to soon put the race to bed, and as that was his first start since last October, he is entitled to find plenty of improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ramensky 6.30pm Southwell 5/2 Bet365 and William Hill