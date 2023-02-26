Bugle May Hold The Trump Card

It seems safe to suggest the Bugle Major has been going backwards on the Flat of late for trainer Archie Watson and connections are now sending him over hurdles for the first time in the 3.45pm at Catterick.

It is anything but unknown for horses to rekindle their enthusiasm for the game by switching codes, and as I don’t know any shrewder handlers I am hoping that will be the case. Rated as highly as 99 at his peak on the Flat he won’t need to get anywhere near to that to have a big say in this contest, and at an each way price, he might be worth a risk to the smallest of stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bugle Major 3.45pm Catterick 10/1 Bet365