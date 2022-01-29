Improving Irish Import May Be The One to Be On At Hereford.

One suggestion at each of the National Hunt meetings this afternoon, starting at Hereford where Perryville looks well worth a second glance.

Unsighted at Punchestown on his debut, he improved considerably for the experience when a head second at Down Royal on his only start since, and he has now transferred stables for his first race here for his new connections.

After running on well to be denied by such a short distance, he has been upped a furlong for this maiden hurdle, and with Irish form generally far better than ours, he has a great chance to get off the mark at the third attempt

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Perryville 1.30pm Hereford 9/4 most bookmakers