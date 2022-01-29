Bookie Buster Runs At Plumpton

At Plumpton the one I really like the look of is the Emma Lavelle trained Minella Buster, a point-to-point winner who got off the mark over hurdles here over half a mile shorter in December, pulling 24 lengths clear of his field. Admittedly it wasn’t much of a race, but he could only beat those put in front of him, and with further improvement expected for the step up in trip, and off a mark of 112 for his handicap debut, and with Jack Wildman claiming 10lbs from the saddle in this Conditional Jockey’s event, he looks attractively weighted, and he may well make all or most of the running this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Minella Buster 3.10pm Plumpton 5/2 Bet365