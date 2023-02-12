Improving Mare Can Go Well At Lingfield

I am a big fan of Lingfield and will be popping down there this afternoon where the one I want to be on has to be Helenn Clermont in the 3.35pm. Trained by Harry Derham, the six-year-old had her first start over hurdles when a highly promising five length third at Ffos Las in January following over a year off the track, and with the added three furlongs likely to suit and every chance she will come on for that run,

I will happily step in with an each way bet this afternoon in the hope she does not “bounce” on her second start back.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Helenn Clermont 3.35pm Lingfield 11/8 Bet365