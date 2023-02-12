Watson Chance Could Be Our Hero

Lunar Discovery has done nothing wrong so far with wins at Hexham and Wetherby and she is looking for her hat-trick in bumpers here, but I do wonder if she will be able to give 3lbs to Chosen Hero, who travels all the way North from the Archie Watson yard.

She won a point-to-point at Punchestown last May before changing hands for 44,000Gns, and although she did disappoint a little when only eighth at Lingfield, she made up for that with a very easy win at Wetherby last month. Any further progress could well see her follow up here, and help to pay for all the diesel needed to drive from Lambourn to Ayr.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chosen Hero 5.05pm Ayr 7/2 Bet365